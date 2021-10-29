Donald L. Gayman, 76, a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, passed Saturday, Oct. 23 2021.
He was born to Kenneth Daily and Esther Gayman on March 1, 1945, in Torrington, Wyo. His youth involved riding horses, rodeos, being a Boy Scout, playing the accordion and harmonica, creative leatherwork, finding treasures and mischief with his favorite cousin and always excelling in school. He was diagnosed with narcolepsy as a young man but never let that interfere with his love of life or striving to excel.
In 1960, the family moved to Moscow where he finished his high school education and received a Bachelor of Arts in science from the University of Idaho. For the next 25 years he worked as a science instructional technician at Washington State University, teaching labs and doing research in veterinary physiology and pharmacology. He also did public speaking with a focus to find positivity in life. He was often seen wearing his signature smiley button and his favorite quote was, “Your attitude is your altitude.”
He married Mickie Askew and they had two children, Tosha and Shawn. They later divorced and he remarried. When he retired from WSU, he and his wife, Brenda, moved back to his childhood home of Torrington, Wyo. In 2003, he returned to the eastern Washington area to be near his family and grandchildren. He lived the next 18 years, until his death, with his sister in Clarkston.
Don loved the valley and gave to it as much as he received. He was an extraordinary landscaper, builder, athlete, grandpa, uncle and friend to many. He was proud of his 50 mile hikes with the Boy Scouts troops, building a tree house, his ability to skate backward at the Rollaway, building birdhouses from old cowboy boots and birdhouses for the bluebirds. He taught children the joy of bubbles and magic tricks, the beauty of nature, the wonder of dinosaurs and how important knowledge is to our lives. He also loved archery, rafting, boating, throwing stars and collecting swords, but his greatest love was biking daily for miles and miles along the levy, connecting with friends, feeding the squirrels and most of all, enjoying the birds.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and his mother, Esther. He is survived by his daughter, Tosha, his son, Shawn, his sister, Pat, his brother, Ron, and his grandchildren, Hailee, Mason and Abigail. He is also survived by a host of other adults and children who loved him dearly.
A memorial in his honor will be held in the spring to honor him among his blooming flowers and the return of his birds.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Audubon Society.