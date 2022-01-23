Donald Joseph Jacobs

Don Jacobs was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Uniontown to Henry Jacobs and Dorothy Reisenauer-Jacobs. He passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
He was a lifelong Uniontown area resident. Don attended St. Boniface School in Uniontown and graduated from Colton High School. He was in the U.S. Army from 1954-56. Don’s two main interests were sports and photography. He rarely missed any Colton High School sporting event. Don was known to drive all night to get to any racing event on the West Coast. He was an employee of Whitman County for 20-plus years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Hood, sister-in-law Jarice Jacobs and brother-in-law Ronald Haffner. He is survived by brother David Jacobs, sister Sally Haffner, six nieces and three nephews. Memorial services will be held at a late date.