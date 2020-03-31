Donald J. Bosse was reunited with Linda, the love of his life, Friday, March 27, 2020. He was 82.
Don was born Jan. 25, 1938, in Chewelah, Wash., to Leo and Julia (Seubert) Bosse. When he was 2 years old, the family moved to a farm outside of Moscow. He attended the Ursuline Academy and Moscow Senior High School.
He married Linda Riedner on May 9, 1959, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Colton. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
Don had a passion for farming and a love for small-engine repair. He was lucky enough to make a living doing both, working as a mechanic first in the Motor Pool and then for the Grounds Shop at Washington State University and farming the ground where he grew up. Don retired after 42 years with WSU and was still able to continue enjoying both his passions.
Don was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, where he served as grand knight of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed the camaraderie in the making of the sausage and working at the annual sausage feed.
He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, pinochle, reading “Archie” comic books, watching “Hogan’s Heroes,” “M-A-S-H,” “F-Troop,” Looney Tunes and Pink Panther with his kids and grandkids. He had a knack for educating anyone who walked into his room about his television interests.
Don is survived by his six children, Connie (Kip) Barner, of Pullman, Cassie (Gary) Tribble, of Moscow, Jeff (Stephanie) Bosse, of Moscow, Karen (Roger) Virgin, of Genesee, Donna (Steve) Brearley, of Moscow, and Doug (Debbie) Bosse, of Kennewick; his sister, Caryl (Rod) McElwee, of Polson, Mont.; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; their two infant children, Julie and Joey; his parents; a brother and sister; and an infant grandson, Ryan.
He will be greatly missed not only by his family, but also his extended family at Good Samaritan — especially the ladies!
A rosary and funeral Mass will be at a later date. The family will have a private burial. The family suggests memorials be made to Good Samaritan, St. Mary’s Church in Moscow or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank Elite Hospice and the nurses and staff at Good Samaritan for their help and support taking care of Don.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.