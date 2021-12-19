Donald H. Evans Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, due to complications from PTSD and Alzheimer’s disease. Don was born on March 4, 1947, in Southgate, Calif. Don began courting Phyllis in 1964, and on May 23, 1965, they were married. Three days later, after having enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, Don shipped out to Vietnam. Don was a sergeant in the Marine Corps from 1965-68, which included a combat tour in Vietnam where he worked artillery. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
Don and Phyllis welcomed their first child, Jon, in 1968 and their second child, Jennifer, in 1971.
Don began working for the Weyerhaeuser Co. in Colton, Calif., in 1970. He continued working his way up through the company and eventually was promoted to working at Weyerhaeuser’s corporate headquarters in Federal Way, Wash., in 1978. Don retired from Weyerhaeuser in 1990.
One of Don’s proudest accomplishments was his work that helped to bring a full service hospital, St. Francis, to the Federal Way community in 1987. In addition to his work to help establish the hospital, Don also served a term as chairman of the board.
The remainder of Don’s working career took him in a completely different direction as he found a calling being a church administrator. He began this new career with Holy Family in Auburn, Wash., then on to St. Nicholas in Gig Harbor, Wash. and then finally to St. Gabriel in Port Orchard, Wash., where he eventually retired for good from the workforce.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita; his father, Don Sr.; and his brother, Phillip. Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis; his sister, Connie Ramaeker and her husband, Don; his brothers, Rod and Barney; his son, Jon and his wife Connie; his daughter, Jennifer (Annicchiarico) and her husband, Joe; his grandkids Alex, Faith, Colton, Andrew, Jade, Haley, Ben, Hailey, Rosie, Caty and Evie; and his great-grandkids, Elliott, Evelyn Jean and Brooks.
The family is planning a celebration of life for Don in the summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a contribution to the endowment fund for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Stand down, soldier… your job is done. Semper Fi.