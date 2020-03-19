Donald George Hendrickson, 92, passed away from complications related to Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Daley’s Home Health Care in Culdesac.
He was born April 3, 1927, to Oxil and Mary (Mit) Hendrickson on the Asotin flat at the home of his maternal grandparents.
Don married Lanoma Weissenfels on Sept. 1, 1946, in Asotin. They attended Anatone School together from first grade through graduation.
When he graduated from Anatone High School in 1946, he continued ranching with his father on Montgomery Ridge in Anatone. He enjoyed being in the field or on his horse trailing cattle. After he retired in 1995, Don and Lanoma traveled and spent significant time visiting their girls and their families. Don was deeply engaged in his local church, teaching adult Bible studies and sharing his love of the Bible with others. He enjoyed playing his violin, spreading his love of music by performing at church.
After he retired, Don and Lanoma formed a music group called the Silver Tops, playing at nursing homes throughout the valley. Don and Lanoma were Asotin County Cattlemen of the Year in 1967 and Asotin County Conservation Farmers of the Year in 1988. Lanoma passed away in 2004 after 57 years with Don. Don found companionship with Adaline Taylor Lynch and they married in 2005.
Don is survived by his wife at their home; three daughters, Linda (Bill) Bayless, of Mansfield, Wash., Gail (Bob) Cooper, of Lewiston, and Donita (Bill) Lockwood, of Okanogan, Wash.; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 636, Clarkston; or to the Anatone Methodist Church, 1036 Pine St., Anatone.