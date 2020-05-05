Donald G. Collier was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Umapine, Ore., to Roy F. Collier and Agnes Baltazor Collier. He passed away May 2, 2020, at home in Asotin surrounded by his family.
Don graduated from Clarkston High School in 1950. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant from the U.S. Army Signal Corps after serving in Korea.
Don married the love of his life, Virginia Savage, on July 10, 1955. They were married for almost 65 years and were blessed with three sons: Brad, Steve and Gabe.
Don retired in 1991 as a foreman in the pulp mill after 41 years with Potlatch Forest Inc. In retirement, he and Virginia enjoyed many years of traveling, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and staying at the family cabin in Anatone.
Don was preceded in death by his siblings, Delbert Collier, Wilda Dillion, Frances Collier, Clinton Collier and Maryann Edson; and his son, Brad.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter-in-law Connie Collier; sons Steve (Shirley) and Gabe; grandchildren Chad (Kelsi) Collier and Katie (Dustin) Combs; great-grandchildren Ryann and Ryle Combs, and Emery and Quinn Collier; stepgrandson and stepgreat-granddaughter, Anthony and Adia Bonneville. Don was always so proud of his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A private family burial is planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.