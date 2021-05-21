On Friday, May 7, 2021, our beloved husband and father, Donald Eugene Ziwisky, passed away at age 89.
He graduated from the University of Minnesota and worked for the Forest Service in Montana and Idaho. He was a Korean War veteran before he married Yvonne. They have three daughters, Deborah, Michelle and Barbara, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Dad was an avid outdoorsman. Some of his favorite activities were hunting, camping and gardening, which he always enjoyed with his family. Most importantly he loved the Lord Jesus.
A memorial service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at New Covenant Fellowship, 5109 N. Adams St., Spokane.