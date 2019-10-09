Donald Eugene Lombard passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
He was born Nov. 20, 1940, to Lester and Lucille Lombard, in a log cabin in Seligman, Mo. In the early ’50s, Don moved with his family to Lewiston.
On Oct. 23, 1963, he married Maureen Brown. In 1968, they moved to Weippe, where they built their home and raised their family. Donnie was a logger and loved the woods. If he wasn’t working, he was out cutting firewood or working on his home.
Don is survived by Maureen, of Weippe; his children: Deniece (Marv) Boyd, Lenna (T.J.) Jensen, all of Clarkston; Chris (Katherine) Lombard, of North Dakota; and Melissa (Lester) Opresik, Mechell (Chuck) Mendenhall and Julie Claffey, all of Weippe. Don had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart. He is survived by his brothers: Ron (Jan) Lombard, and Dale (Sherry), all of Lewiston; Steve (Verna) Lombard, of Kooskia; and Denis (Nancy), of Weippe.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Lester and Lucille; sisters Evalene Miller and Sharon Kay Davis; and brothers Glen and Mike Lombard.
Services will be held at noon Saturday at the Wesleyan church in Weippe, with dinner following at the Rebekah’s Lodge afterward.