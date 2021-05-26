Donald Eugene Hill was born April 15, 1950, to his loving parents, Darlene and Wilton Hill, in Walla Walla. He was the first of three children.
He passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
At an early age, Don and his family moved to Lewiston where he attended school, graduating in 1969 from Lewiston High. After graduation, he married and was blessed with two daughters. Later divorced. In November 1978, he married his wife Sharon and welcomed a ready-made family of three more children, a son and two daughters. A year later, he was blessed with another daughter.
He was a family man and would do anything for his children.
He loved the rodeo, stock car racing, hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. Don belonged to the Banana Belt Cruisers Motorcycle Club and was out riding his Harley every chance he got. He loved traveling and going to other countries. He was a member of the Lewis Clark Union Retires and enjoyed visiting with retired co-workers. He worked for Potlatch/Clearwater Paper Corp. from 1975-2008 as a millwright.
When his health failed, he was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Sharon and children Neal Hill (Jenifer), Sheila Skinner (Todd), Bridget Colpitts (Guy), Shelly Miller (Johnny), Becky Spooner (Duane) and Kristie Walsh (John); 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Robert Hill; and sister Patricia Wilson.
Services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Beulah Cemetery in Troy, along with a potluck dinner to follow at the Troy Seventh-day Adventist Church. The family would like to thank the ICU staff and doctors at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for the care they gave Don and the loving support for his family.