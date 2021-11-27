Donald Eugene Gilliland, 91, formerly of Palouse, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman where he made his home for the past seven years.
He was born July 29, 1930, at South Bend, Ind., to Wesley and Josephine (Bryant) Gilliland. He attended his schooling there. Don joined the United States Air Force and was discharged as a staff sergeant.
He married Lorraine Dehle on June 27, 1959, in Coeur d’Alene and the couple made their home in Spokane until moving to Palouse in 1972. Don was employed at Washington State University as an electronics technician until his retirement. Don and Lorraine moved to Bishop Place Assisted Living in 2014. Mrs. Gilliland died in February 2017.
Don enjoyed ham radio, volunteering for the Whitman County Sheriff’s Department and photography.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Gilliland, of Tensed, Idaho, and Wesley Gilliland, of Seattle; daughter Shirley Gilliland, of Spokane; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Palouse Federated Church with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. The United States Air Force Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW will participate.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. You are invited to leave online condolences and order flowers for the family at kramercares.com.