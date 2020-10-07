Donald Eugene Fuqua was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Joppa, Ill., the middle child of Roscoe Baines Fuqua and Edith Marie Fuqua. Don had a stroke Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, and passed Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, of complications as well as Parkinson’s disease of more than 30 years and dementia. Don also suffered from Scoliosis, Degenerative Disc Disease, loss of hearing and vision, and loss of cartilage in a shoulder.
He leaves behind his wife, Sharron Sue Fuqua, of almost 56 years and primary caregiver for more than 31 years. Also his daughter, Dawna Sue Fuqua (husband Dan), sister Shirley, brother Jack (wife Cheryl).
He also has several nieces and nephews in the immediate area and across the country, as well as many, many friends who loved him dearly. He was surrounded by loving family as he took his last breath. He had wonderful, loving care from all the staff at Avalon Progressive Care, and we want to thank them with all our hearts.
Don worked heavy construction after serving in the U.S. Navy. Don also attended Lewis-Clark State College and took courses in appliance repair. Shortly afterward, he was offered a job at Rinard Optical and he learned to make glasses. After a short time in the optical field, he returned to heavy construction.
He and his wife were married December 1964 in Lowell, Ore., and moved to Clarkston in 1974. Their only child, Dawna, was the delight of his life. He was always extremely proud of her as she progressed in life and became a doctor of physical therapy. She has been working devotedly on the front lines of the COVID-19 in Seattle. Her husband, Dan Dubeau, is always lovingly and helpfully by her side.
Don enjoyed motorcycle riding early in life and helped restart the Banana Belt Cruisers and the Toys for Tots in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. It was nothing for us to ride 700 miles in one day. He also enjoyed bowling in earlier years and bowled at both Lancer Lanes in Clarkston and Orchard Lanes in Lewiston. He maintained an average anyone would be proud to claim. Hunting and fishing were also enjoyed for many years.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at 49 years of age, although doctors felt he had it for possibly several years prior. After this devastating diagnosis, he began learning to read music and play his Fender Stratocaster guitar, as well as writing poetry. He has many delightful poems to his credit. He would be so happy to share this particular one with those who may be suffering from Parkinson’s disease, or who has a family member suffering with this terrible disease. He fought the battle hard and courageously for many, many years.
HOSTAGE:
What is wrong with me, that is what I want to know I am only 45 years old, there is no reason to be this slow A shaking left hand, and as slow as I seem to be I’m beginning to think something has a hold on me
As to what it might be, I really haven’t got a clue But it’s beginning to worry me, because it affects what I do The little things are irritating, like the stumble in my walk And here lately I’ve begun to stutter when I talk
Things I used to take for granted, I can’t do anymore All because of the shaking hands, or feet stuck to the floor Sometimes my body just freezes, I cannot move at all All I can do is stand there and pray I do not fall Just when I begin to think that I can’t stand anything more A new set of symptoms comes waltzing through the door And of these new symptoms, the one I really don’t need Is keeping my eyes focused while I am trying to read
The rest of the symptoms are to messy to talk about Just take my word for it, they are ones I can do without So, all things considered, I guess I’m doing okay I just try to stay positive as I work through the day
Some days this staying positive is very hard to do For I know this disease will never ever be through The toll for this disease is sometimes very hard to pay For it leaves your mind alone, and steals your body away
Sixteen years ago I was taken hostage, of this I am sure My body will stay in this prison until we find a cure So I can tell you, being held hostage is not very much fun But it’s the price you pay for having PARKINSON’S
His memorial service will be held at his church, the First Christian Church of Clarkston, at 840 10th St., Clarkston. The service will be officiated by Pastor David Carringer at 3 p.m. Friday. All safety precautions will be observed.