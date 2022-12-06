Donald Ellis Snyder, 89, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
He was born Aug. 9, 1933, to Charles and Myrtle Snyder, in Lewiston. He attende d Orchards Elementary and Lewiston High School, graduating in 1952.
He was accepted into The Air Force Academy in Harlingen, Texas, and he was a commissioned Air Force officer, becoming a navigator. He then attended pilot training and graduated to flying T-38, T-37, ending with C-130. He retired from Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz., in 1973.
On Sept. 22, 2007, Don married his love and best friend, Helen Newman Snyder, in Coeur d’Alene, and they made their home in Lewiston.
Don is survived by his wife, Helen, of 15 years; his two sons, Don Snyder, of Lewiston, and Frederic Snyder, of Lewiston; and two stepsons, Robert Warner, of Clarkston, and David Warner (Mary), of Hillsboro, Ore. He is also survived by two brothers, John Snyder, of Lewiston, and Charles Snyder, of Lewiston; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his lifelong friends, Bobby Young, of Kingman, Ariz., Jack Larrabee of Clarkston and Virgil Haugen, of Tucson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrtle Snyder, and Bliss Weston, Joe Snyder, Fern Lucas and Fred Snyder.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th Street, Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Beacon Christian School, 615 Stewart Ave, Lewiston, ID. 83501, or Positive Lifestyle Network, 2673 13th St., Clarkston, WA. 99403.
