On Thursday, March 5, 2020, our loving husband and father, Donald Duane Knapp, passed into the Lord’s eternal loving care after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Dad was born in Lewiston at home into a family of nine children March 14, 1928, the son of Stanley and Alice Knapp. He finished school through the eighth grade, and then went to work to help support the family.
At 15 through 18 years of age, he worked as an electrician in the shipyards in Bremerton, Wash. When he was 17, he met the love of his life, Anna Lee Kelley. They married June 3, 1946. Dad had turned 18 just three months prior and Mama was 11 days shy of being 16.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was deployed to Hawaii, then shipped to Shanghai, China, where he was military night watch beach patrol. He served in the Navy from 1946-48 as seaman second class, earning a WWII Victory Medal. Upon an honorable discharge, Dad and Mom moved to Lewiston. He became employed at Potlatch lumber mill as a night foreman from 1948-65.
While working nights at Potlatch, he began building homes during the day, building their first family home in 1950 in the Orchards. In 1965, he quit Potlatch and began his career as a self-employed home builder, building several hundred homes in Lewiston. He was also a partner in Seaport Builders in the ’70s and owner of D&K Cabinets from 1991-2001.
Dad and Mom raised five children, teaching them the value of hard work, love for the Lord and family. Dad and Mom raised cows, pigs, chickens, alfalfa and large gardens, which the children helped with.
Dad loved hunting, fishing and camping with his wife and children and grandchildren. He also loved spending time with them at the cabin at Waha. He was a loving man who always put his family first.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73-plus years, Anna Lee Knapp; four daughters, Judy Wyatt, of Lewiston, Dona Fuchs, of Clarkston, Debbie (Cal) Hearne, of Anatone and Jill (Scott) DeTray, of Winchester, Calif; son Kelley Knapp, of Lewiston; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; and brother Paul (Sally) Knapp, of Oregon.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Alice Knapp; four brothers, Stanley, George, Wilbur and Kenneth; three sisters, Margie Vorous, Bernita Frary and Darlene Lemm; and son-in-law Richard Fuchs.
The family would like to thank Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia; registered nurse Korine of Elite Hospice; and Mountain View Funeral Home for their special care.
No service is planned at Dad’s request. A private memorial will be at a later date.
