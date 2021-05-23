Donald “Don” Wassmuth, 84, died peacefully with family surrounding him on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. He fought a hard battle with stage 4 colon cancer for a year and half and he died because of complications from an infection.
He was born April 7, 1937, the firstborn of Leona and Arnold Wassmuth in Greencreek. He was raised in Greencreek and graduated from high school there. He went on to college and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. On Aug. 21, 1966, he married the love of his life, Julia “Julie” Smith. He adopted Jeff and Greg, Julie’s sons, once they were married. Julie and Don would later have a daughter, Christine “Chris,” to make the family complete.
He was known as the traveler, as he took his trade and skill to work for many different construction sites and mines throughout the world. He worked in Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Thailand and Canada just to name a few. Within the United States, Don worked in North Carolina, Alaska, Nevada, Wyoming, Utah and numerous areas within Idaho. Julie followed along on many of these ventures, learning to cook the local cuisine and providing Don wonderful meals, which he bragged about for many years beyond her death on Dec. 30, 2014.
He continued to work for several years after Julie died and he finally retired on his 80th birthday in 2017. He settled in Pocatello to be close to his children. He continued to hunt, fish and travel to Arizona and Northern Idaho to visit his siblings. He especially loved to do a little gambling, but his main goal was to do anything with his children, grandchildren and siblings. Family was everything to him.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Leona and Arnold; and his wife, Julie. He is survived by his three children, Jeff (Juanita) Wassmuth of Pocatello, Greg (Tina) Wassmuth of Pocatello and Chris (Randy) Ledbetter of Soda Springs, Idaho; five siblings, Jane and the late Fred Nuxoll of Huntley, Ill., Louise and the late James Masog of Portland, Ore., Virgil (Donna) Wassmuth of Greencreek, Rose (Royce) Gehring of Lewiston and Mary Ann (Tom) Englert of Kent, Wash.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
At his request, his remains will be cremated and the children will hold a memorial service later when they can scatter his ashes. He requested no funeral. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in hopes one day there will be a cure and no more people will have to suffer such pain.
Services are under the care and direction of Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello.