Donald “Don” Joseph Kraut went home to be with Jesus on Thursday. July 29, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. He peacefully passed with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Brian (Susie) Kraut and Kimberly (Ken) Cook; his celebrated grandchildren, Shelby (Mike), Jacob, Nicole, Taylor, Caleb, Grace, Bennet, Aidan and Jenna; siblings, Norrice Nesbitt, Joan (Doug) Douthit, Margaret Grieser, Cheryl Click, Carol (Larry) Vestal, Barbara (Bob) Grieser and Loren (Toni) Kraut; and in-laws, Mike Mahan, Wilma Kraut, Butch Green and Lisa (Kevin) Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Teresa; brother, Vernon; and sister, Marie.
Don was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Lewiston. He graduated from Genesee High School in 1958. Following high school, he enlisted in the Army and served in Germany. This was followed by a time of service with the Idaho National Guard.
A beautiful witness of Christ’s love of the church began on Oct. 12, 1963, when Donald and Jacqueline exchanged vows. The grace of this marriage covenant exemplified true love and devotion.
Don went on to work at Clearwater Power Company as a lineman. On Aug. 13, 1965, he suffered a life-altering injury, that Don never let define him. No matter what challenges came his way, he exemplified fortitude and perseverance. He inspired all to face challenges head-on with the reminder that, “we can do hard things.” After several grueling years of surgery and rehab, Don enrolled at the University of Idaho and graduated in 1973 from the school of business.
Life came full circle and Don found his way back to the farm. He spent the rest of his life doing something that he loved: farming. The only things that exceeded his love of being in the field was his faith in the Lord and his family.
This was evident as Don served the Catholic church as a parish council member, lector and a passionate ambassador of Christ. He loved time with his family. Don and Jackie beamed as they proudly spoke of their children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, consider honoring Don with a donation to All Saints Catholic Parish or All Saints Catholic School.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at All Saints Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow in the Parish Hall.