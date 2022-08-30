Donald D. Anderson, 96, a resident of Ivy Court in Coeur d’Alene, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his home at Ivy Court where he has made his home for three years.

Don was born on Sept. 27, 1925, at Garfield to Martin and Martha (Parkinson) Anderson. He attended his school years at Garfield, and graduated from the Garfield High School.

