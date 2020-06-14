Donald Carroll Knowles, 79, of Sequim, Wash., passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash. He battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, but ultimately cardiac arrest took his life.
Don was born July 6, 1940, in Lewiston and raised in Clarkston, to Carroll and Eileen Knowles. He married Vicki Ann Rist on Feb. 3, 1962, and remained married until her passing in 2011. He then married Faith Irene Haynes in July 2012. Don and Faith were active members of Sequim Community Church.
Don was an educator in the state of Oregon for 30 years. He held the positions of teacher, principal and superintendent during his tenure in the towns of Lakeview and The Dalles before retiring to Sequim in 2010.
Don is survived by his wife, Faith; son and daughter-in-law Mike and Laura Knowles, of Port Angeles; daughter Jill Knowles, of Tucson, Ariz.; sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Gordon Luke, of Sun City West, Ariz.; grandson Jay Knowles and his wife, Brenna, of Carnation, Wash.; granddaughter Alison Johnson and her husband, Seth, of Spokane; and great-grandson James Ryan Johnson.
A family celebration of life will be held in July in Lewiston. A local gathering of friends and family took place after his passing.