Donald C. O’Malley Jr., traveled home on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Don’s trip home was preceded by Marilyn (Gordon) O’Malley, his wife of 57 years. They are together again. Don’s parents, Donald C. O’Malley Sr., and Hellen (Dillon) O’Malley, were also there to welcome him.
Don is survived by his two sons, Gordon (Michelle) and Richard (Becky); his four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Don was born in St. Paul, Minn., in 1937. He attended primary schools in Seattle and upon high school graduation enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was in active duty from 1956-58 and a reserve from 1958-61. He graduated from Washington State University in 1961.
Don’s first job was with Boeing, but he spent most of his career with Crowley Maritime Corp., from 1963 until early retirement in 1999. He then partnered with his father-in-law Clayton Gordon to run the Rafter-O Cattle Co., from 1999 until 2008.
Don was a Mason (1965), the Scottish Rite (1983) and then Shriner (1983).
Don requested: When I come to the end of the road. And the sun has set for me. I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long. And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me but let me go. Yes, this is a journey we all must take. And each must go alone. It’s all a part of the Master’s plan. A step on the road to home.