Donald Bernard Tacke was born south of Greencreek on Sept. 30, 1928, to Bernard A. and Olivia M. (Hattrup) Tacke. He died in Spokane on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Three years after his birth, his sister, Margaret, arrived, completing the family. Just as he was starting his junior year of high school, his father died, suddenly thrusting him into a farming career at an early age. After high school, Don took a diesel mechanics class in Portland, Ore., and missed the hard winter of 1948-49. As a young man, he managed to catch the eye of a pretty girl living in the neighboring town. In 1953, Don married Irma (Uhlorn) in Ferdinand.
In a few years, the family outgrew their original home. Don built and moved his young family into their new home in 1963. Don and Irma valued education and encouraged their children to attend college. Nearly all their adult children live more than 100 miles away from them but over the years have made regular trips back home to visit and play board games. Thanksgiving became the most popular time to return to the roost.
Don believed in giving back to his community. He served on two statewide boards, the Diocesan Education Board and the Idaho Pea and Lentil Commission. He was an energetic member in the Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club. He was an active communicant of St. Anthony Church in Greencreek.
Don had a great love of music. He knew the words to many popular songs written between 1920 and 1960. He played drums in several bands for decades and took satisfaction in entertaining at dances. In retirement, Don and Irma traveled the western states, attending Dixieland music festivals. He enjoyed getting to know the musicians that traveled the Dixieland circuit and, of course, enjoying the music.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving him are his wife, Irma; daughters Ruth (John) Berning, of Spokane, and Mary (Lonn) Leitch, of Wilder, Idaho; sons Cliff (Sue) Tacke, of Greencreek, Sam (Jayne) Tacke, of Merced, Calif., Neal (Lorrie) Tacke, of Hendricks, Minn., Allen (Peg) Tacke, of Edmonds, Wash., Ed (Corrie) Tacke, of Harlingen, Texas, and Chuck (Nancy) Tacke, of Boise; sister Margaret, of Seattle; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. July 9 at St. Anthony Church in Greencreek, beginning with a rosary and followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Greencreek Cemetery followed by refreshments and desserts at the Greencreek Hall. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Sister Mary’s Children Endowment at P.O. Box 809, McCall, ID 83638.
