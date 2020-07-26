Donald Bensching

After a long and productive life, Don Bensching passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Cascadia Transitional Care of Lewiston, at the age of 92.
He was born April 26, 1928, to Louis and Petronella Andre Bensching, in the Lewiston Orchards. He loved and lived his entire life in the Orchards.
As a youth, he delivered newspapers on his bike, pedaling many miles that spanned the entire Orchards. Don attended schools in Keuterville and Lewiston, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1946. He went on to attend Lewis-Clark Normal School (Tiger Tech, as he loved to call it). He worked at Potlatch Forests Inc. for a summer before starting his career as a well-respected auto body mechanic at McMonigle Chevrolet and finally ending his career at Kennedy Auto Body and Paint.
On June 26, 1948, Don married the love of his life, Marie Pfeifer. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage before her passing in 2013. He spent many hours in his wood shop, making projects for his family and friends that will be treasured for years to come. He also restored three 1930 Model A cars. He and his wife, Marie, were members of the Crankers Club and enjoyed the years of touring with the club. He also enjoyed camping, traveling and working on their beautiful yard. He was an avid walker and walked more than 39,000 miles over the many years. Most of those miles walked with his dear friend, Bill Schwartz.
Don is survived by his children, Ginny Sorenson, of Hillsboro, Ore., daughter-in-law Sharon Bensching, of Grayland, Wash., Barb (Brian) Moore, of Lewiston, Debbi (Brian) Herrman, of Lewiston, and Clem (Debbie) Manwaring, of Elk River; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Petronella Andre Bensching; brothers Earl and Harold Bensching; wife Marie Pfeifer Bensching; and son Tom Bensching.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. A rosary is set for 10:30 a.m. and a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
The family would like to add a special thank you to those at Cascadia Transitional Care for their loving care they took of Don for the last two years.