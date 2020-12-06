Donald Andrew Grieser, 85, walked into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Genesee.
Dad defied medical odds by outliving his projected life expectancy by more than two years. His will to live was bolstered by the ceaseless loving care he received from his devoted wife and his own sheer stubbornness. We all are grateful for the extra time with him, but none of us were prepared to miss him like we already do.
He was born June 25, 1935, to Andrew and Agnes (Klemm) Grieser. He was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Genesee High School in 1953 and attended the University of Idaho for two years before serving in the U.S. Army Intelligence Corps. Upon discharge from the service, he returned to his hometown. He was a lifelong resident of Genesee and was quite knowledgeable of its history. He was proud to have served and volunteered in the community.
Dad married his one true love, Margaret Kraut, in Genesee on June 26, 1965. Together they raised three children, Barbara, Gena and Brad. He retired from the McGregor Company in 1997, after 30 years of service.
Dad was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee. He was a tireless worker and provider for his family and home. He was extremely organized, resourceful and quietly clever. He enjoyed Gonzaga basketball, fishing Dworshak, John Wayne and “Bonanza” reruns, annual family camping trips to Marble Creek and his two cookies before bedtime.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Genesee; children, Barbara (Jon) Rowley of Richland; Gena (Tom) Woods of Lewiston and Brad (Bonnie) Grieser of Genesee; brother, Darrell Grieser of Seattle; sisters, Carol Scarcello of Grants Pass, Ore. and Mardell Broemeling of Lewiston; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Raymond Grieser.
Our family would like to thank St. Joseph Family Hospice staff and Dr. Rooney for their compassionate care for the past two years. A service will be held next summer in Genesee. Memorials can be made to the American Legion Post 58 or the Genesee Fire Department.
