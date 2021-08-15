Donald Allan Andersen, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, with family at his side in Spokane.
He was born Dec. 18, 1932, to Fritz and Dolly (Fuller) Andersen in Coeur d’Alene. Brothers Bill and Dick followed soon after. His parents later divorced and his father married Erna Wahl. Later his brother, Gene, joined the family. Erna was a wonderful stepmother and raised all four boys with lots of love.
Don grew up in several towns including Spokane, Kalispell, Mont., Pilot Rock and Umatilla, Ore.
In his early years, he worked for Tidewater as a deckhand on tugboats on the Columbia River. In 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy. Don continued his education while serving, receiving his high school diploma from Umatilla High School in 1952. While serving in the Navy, he was stationed in Seattle and Guam and was honorably discharged in early 1955.
Don married Norma Reeves in 1952. The couple had two children, David Otto and Dawn Allana. Don and Norma later divorced, but remained friends, both enjoying their children and grandchildren. David, “Dave,” and Dawn, “Sis,” joined Don camping and fishing on several summer trips. Later, he would join his children and their extended families over various holidays. Don said he was “truly blessed” by his children and grandchildren.
He worked several different jobs over his lifetime. These included working in the fields at harvest, working for the Camas Prairie Railroad and Pinkerton security, and being an accountant and purchasing manager for various companies. His last position was purchasing manager with Speer, which eventually became Omark and finally Blount. Don retired from Blount after 25½ years working with some great people. During his time there, he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting attending night classes.
Don was involved with many different organizations including the Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club, Lewiston Gun Club, Back Country Horsemen, Lewiston Pistol Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Nez Perce Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and the Lewiston Roundup board, where he served as a director for 22 years. Don was an avid hunter and stock man, and went on several hunting pack trips, including the Summer Mountain weeklong trip with the mounted posse. His favorite place was the great outdoors, no matter the season. He shared many hunting and fishing trips with friends and family.
Don left Lewiston in 2002 to marry Shirley Snook of Hulett, Wyo. He and Shirley resided on a small acreage outside of town. They traveled to Arizona several winters where they made many friends, visited his brother and enjoyed all the outdoor life and activities available. Don and Shirley divorced earlier this year, but they and their families remained good friends.
Don is survived by his two children, David Andersen of Portland, Ore., and Dawn (Steve) Watts of Spokane; four grandchildren, Keith, Tim (Alexandrea) Watts, Kristin Watts and Drew Andersen; great-grandchildren, Mazie and Lane Watts; brother, Gene (Louise) Andersen; and sister-in-law, Barbara Andersen.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fritz; stepmother, Erna; biological mother, Dolly; and brothers, Bill and Dick Andersen.
A private military service will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Wash., on Aug. 27, 2021, where Don will be placed to rest. An informal memorial is planned for 1 p.m. Sept. 26, 2021, in Hulett, Wyo., at the Greater Hulett Community Center (GHCC). The family wishes that any memorial donations to be made to the Hulett Senior Center, c/o Jenny Perry, P.O. Box 274, Hulett, WY, 82720. Condolences may be sent to Dawn Watts, c/o Don Andersen, P.O. Box 212, Hulett, WY, 82720, and will be shared with the family.