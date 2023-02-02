Donald A. Diffin, aka “Pop,” died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home with his daughters by his side. Don was born in Marysville, Calif., on May 6, 1949, to Merwin and Carmen Diffin (Corona). Donald lived with his mother, stepfather and three sisters in Sacramento, Calif., throughout his childhood, visiting his father often. Donald attended Hiram W. Johnson High School, where he excelled in sports as he was a very gifted athlete, earning many awards and honors. In 1965, he decided to move to Loyalton, Calif., to live with his dad, where he attended Loyalton High School.
Donald met Darlene Coleman in 1965, and they were married shortly after. Soon after they wed in 1966, they welcomed their first child, Leslie Ann Diffin. The three of them began their lives in a small town outside Reno, Nev. Dean Christian Diffin arrived in 1968 and later in life became Donald’s best friend. In 1970, Dawn Michelle Diffin, the youngest of Donald’s children, arrived. During the early years of his life, Donald worked in the local sawmills doing various jobs, including working for a mining company, staking claims in rural areas around Nevada and California.
In 1975, the Diffins relocated to Idaho where Donald and Darlene were determined to raise their children outside of any city life. After a brief time working as a bricklayer in Coeur d’Alene, Donald nestled the family into a home on the Salmon River between White Bird and Riggins. During this time, Donald found his passion in falling trees, and he became a master tree feller. He enjoyed being out in the woods where he found his love for hunting, camping and fishing. Donald made some of his favorite memories and met some of his best lifelong friends during his outdoor adventures.
Donald had another passion for coaching. He had an abundance of knowledge that he shared with anyone who would listen. He coached everyone in his family, including his wife, Darlene, as well as countless others. Donald played softball himself well into his 50s. If his knees had cooperated, he may have played even longer.
Donald and Darlene divorced in 2013. They remained close friends who still cared deeply for one another until his passing. Donald had a second chance at love when he met Jackie (Martha) Dyke in 2013. Donald and Jackie were together for several years until Jackie passed away in 2021. He loved and missed her very much.
Donald battled liver cancer for the last several years. He was determined to get every minute out of his life. He truly loved living. Nanny and I love you and will be missing you forever.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Merwin A. (Dorothy) Diffin and Carmen E. (Andrew V.) Corona; sister Carmen Diaz; brothers Donald A. Diffin and Duane M. Diffin; son (best friend) Dean C. Diffin; and partner/friend Jackie (Martha) Dyke.
Donald is survived by his former wife, Darlene Zimmerman, and their daughters Leslie Ann Diffin and Dawn Michelle (Wade) Melton; daughter-in-law Leslie M. Diffin; grandchildren John (Beverly) Bernard, Sean (Ashlee) Diffin, Joshua (Rhonda) Bernard, Darrick Gates, Kaysha Gates, Sanya (Travis) Summers, Jarett Goslin, Seth (Madison) Melton, Stephanie Melton, Sophia Diffin, Grace Diffin and Margaret Diffin; sisters Nora (Claude) Lincoln, Olivia Corona and Lucy Corona; brothers Jimmy and Andy Corona; 17 great-grandchildren; countless nieces, nephews and cousins; and his bigfooted friend of a lifetime, Sasquatch.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of the arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.