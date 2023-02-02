Donald A. Diffin, aka “Pop,” died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home with his daughters by his side. Don was born in Marysville, Calif., on May 6, 1949, to Merwin and Carmen Diffin (Corona). Donald lived with his mother, stepfather and three sisters in Sacramento, Calif., throughout his childhood, visiting his father often. Donald attended Hiram W. Johnson High School, where he excelled in sports as he was a very gifted athlete, earning many awards and honors. In 1965, he decided to move to Loyalton, Calif., to live with his dad, where he attended Loyalton High School.

Donald met Darlene Coleman in 1965, and they were married shortly after. Soon after they wed in 1966, they welcomed their first child, Leslie Ann Diffin. The three of them began their lives in a small town outside Reno, Nev. Dean Christian Diffin arrived in 1968 and later in life became Donald’s best friend. In 1970, Dawn Michelle Diffin, the youngest of Donald’s children, arrived. During the early years of his life, Donald worked in the local sawmills doing various jobs, including working for a mining company, staking claims in rural areas around Nevada and California.

