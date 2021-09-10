Dona Jean Miller, née Herred, was born Oct. 18, 1924, in Moscow. She passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pullman.
She graduated in 1943 from Moscow High School where she and her sisters enjoyed all the girls’ sporting events that were available at the time. Dona even pitched a no-hitter during one softball game.
Before embarking onto more professional jobs in the University of Idaho’s Bursar’s Office and First Trust & Savings, she picked peas at Crites. But her favorite position was working in the Latah County Clerk’s Office.
She met her future husband, Arthur Vern Miller, on a New Year’s date at the Moscow Fire Department dance. Vern later proposed when they were attending a dance at the Ad Club.
After daughter Julie was born, the family moved to Boise where Vern landed a job. They continued to return frequently to Moscow, visiting family and friends. Son Frank was born 18 months after his sister.
In Boise, Dona worked part time at the Ada County Clerk’s Office once the kids were in school. After the kids were older Mom worked full time, eventually managing the Ada County Elections Department. When she left Ada County, she worked as an administrative assistant for the Language Arts Department in the Boise Public School System until she retired. It was a job she thoroughly enjoyed.
She loved all sports, continuing to attend Capital High School games after her kids graduated. She recounted how much fun she had as a chaperone for the Capital HS Marching Band on the trip to march in a Washington, D.C., parade. Additionally, she was always a University of Idaho Vandal, beginning as a young girl when she and her sisters would sneak over the fence to watch football games from the hill until they became Knot Hole Club members. She loved bowling, playing any card game (there was a fair amount of playing for quarters when she lived at Valley View) and golf. How she loved golf. Her proudest golf achievement was scoring an eagle in her ladies’ league. It should be noted that she was a killer Scrabble player, hoarding a J or X until just the proper moment.
Dona is survived by her daughter, Julie Miller (Moscow), numerous nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Reid Miller and wife Karen (Helena), and sister-in-law Mary Lou Miller (Draper, Utah). She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern, son Frank, sisters Betty and Joyce, brother Doy and her parents, Bertha and Frank Neel, and Julie’s life partner, Cortland Northrop.
She would be happy for donations to go to the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird St., Boise, ID 83709, or a local animal shelter.
A graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Road, Boise, ID 83703. Masks required.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.