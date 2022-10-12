Don Henry Richardson, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2022, in Pomeroy, succumbing to Lymphoma.
Don was born May 2, 1933, in Portland, Ore., to Walter Vassar Richardson and Mabel Morse Richardson and he attended Portland-area schools, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1951, then serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era and then attended Portland State College. Don joined Trailways Bus System as a driver and traveled through 48 states, including nine trips to Alaska in his 13-year career. Don was in Alaska driving for Trailways during the March 27, 1964, 9.2 magnitude Great Alaskan earthquake and he successfully transported his passengers to the lower 48 states in the aftermath.
Don married Patricia Anne Perkins on Feb. 14, 1964, in Portland and to them were born two children, Jeanine Kathleen and Robert Walter. Don spent summers during high school working on the family farm in Pomeroy, and in 1973 the family moved to Pomeroy, where Don took over operations of the Richardson family farm. Don and Pat later divorced.
Don made the most of winter downtime on the farm and obtained and modified several buses over the years. Don’s pride and joy was a 1961 GMC 4106, formerly known as Trailways Bus 250, which was one of the buses he frequently drove during his career with Trailways. Don converted the bus to a private coach he fondly referred to as “The Blue Mountain Trail.” Don enjoyed sharing The Blue Mountain Trail with the community, making many trips over the years, including traveling to Spokane for the Shrine Hospital dedication, to Walla Walla for musicals, to Pullman for Washington State Junior Miss/Young Woman of the Year competitions, wrestling tournaments, McCall Winter Carnival, Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, Ashland with the college English students, Advanced Biology student trip and serving as the official transportation for the wedding parties of his nephew Jeff Anderson and his niece Sandra Anderson Robinson.
At various times in Don’s life, he was active in the Al Kader Shrine Club, the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Lewiston Elks Club, South Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum, Cranker Club and he was a lifetime member of the Pomeroy Future Farmers of America Alumni Association. Don enjoyed driving school buses for the Pomeroy School District and he was a member of the Pomeroy Christian Church.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Vas and Mabel Richardson; brother Morse Richardson; and son-in-law, Daniel Kern. Don is survived by his sister Diane Richardson Anderson (Stewart); daughter, Jeanine Kathleen Richardson Kern; son, Robert Walter Richardson (Kathleen); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Garfield County Hospital District, c/o HUGS 66 N. Sixth St., Pomeroy, WA 99347; or Pomeroy Future Farmers of America Alumni Association c/o Kyle Kimble, 442 Smith Gulch Road, Pomeroy, WA 99347.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Richardson Brown Funeral Home, 750 Columbia St., Pomeroy, with a lunch to follow at Pomeroy Christian Church, 310 Eighth St., Pomeroy.