Don Henry Richardson

Don Henry Richardson, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2022, in Pomeroy, succumbing to Lymphoma.

Don was born May 2, 1933, in Portland, Ore., to Walter Vassar Richardson and Mabel Morse Richardson and he attended Portland-area schools, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1951, then serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era and then attended Portland State College. Don joined Trailways Bus System as a driver and traveled through 48 states, including nine trips to Alaska in his 13-year career. Don was in Alaska driving for Trailways during the March 27, 1964, 9.2 magnitude Great Alaskan earthquake and he successfully transported his passengers to the lower 48 states in the aftermath.