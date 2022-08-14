Don E. Fouste, 80, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Missoula, Mont.
He was born March 31, 1942, in Lewiston, to Donald W. Fouste and Betty Tippett Fouste. He spent his early years in Joseph Creek and Rogersburg, Wash., before moving to Clarkston to attend Clarkston High School. After graduating in 1960, he started working with his dad at Fouste Plywood in Clarkston. Don E. joined the U.S. Army National Guard in 1962 and served until 1968. During this time, he also worked at the Rogersburg and Weippe Ranches. In 1985, Don E. became the secretary at the Clarkston Eagles, and he held this position until he passed. He married Lori Johnson on Aug. 10, 1991. Their son Daniel was born in 1992, and daughter Andrea joined them in 1996.
Don E. was a dual member at the Clarkston and Lewiston Eagles. He was devoted to the Eagles, and his hard work over the years is a large contributing factor to its success today. He made lasting friendships with his fellow members and will be dearly missed.
Don E.’s time in Rogersburg and Joseph Creek left a lasting imprint and fostered his love for gardening and ranching. He raised many sheep on his parents’ property in Clarkston, where he also had an extensive garden for many years. This love was also shared with his wife and children, except when he let the sheep in the house. He played darts with Lori for many years at the Eagles and made many friends through this also. Don E. loved history and would share stories with anyone who would listen. His memory of people, places and dates was impeccable. He enjoyed baking and often did so with his daughter. When he wasn’t baking or gardening, he was reading a Louis L’Amour book, likely for the umpteenth time.
Don E. is survived by his wife, Lori, of nearly 31 years, son Dan, and daughter Andrea (Terry). He is also survived by his three siblings, brother Bob (Leslie) and sisters Sharon and Rachel (Bryan), as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jessica Joanne.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 8, at the Clarkston Eagles.
Don E. was a cowboy at heart all his life. Happy trails to you until we meet again.