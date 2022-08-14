Don E. Fouste

Don E. Fouste, 80, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Missoula, Mont.

He was born March 31, 1942, in Lewiston, to Donald W. Fouste and Betty Tippett Fouste. He spent his early years in Joseph Creek and Rogersburg, Wash., before moving to Clarkston to attend Clarkston High School. After graduating in 1960, he started working with his dad at Fouste Plywood in Clarkston. Don E. joined the U.S. Army National Guard in 1962 and served until 1968. During this time, he also worked at the Rogersburg and Weippe Ranches. In 1985, Don E. became the secretary at the Clarkston Eagles, and he held this position until he passed. He married Lori Johnson on Aug. 10, 1991. Their son Daniel was born in 1992, and daughter Andrea joined them in 1996.