Our beloved Dolores Opal Pitman passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Tacoma at the age of 76.
Dee Dee was born May 9, 1945, in Weiser to Zenita Opal Olney and Morley Hopper, the youngest addition to their family following Marion Hopper, Barb Long, Ramona Key and Marlene Huddleston.
Growing up, she worked alongside her dad building fence posts and could operate the CAT. She was a fierce child who her sister Marlene described as “Such a little character who could always make you laugh, and that never stopped throughout her life.”
She married Andrew Kryns and they had three children, Penny, Bonita and Steven. Later she married Patrick Pitman and had her youngest, Tammi. The two were married until his passing.
She worked as a dry cleaner and took great pride in making garments like new. She also worked as a hotel maid and manager in Grangeville.
As a woman of God, she was very active in her church and strived to raise all her grandlittles with a love of our Lord. While Tammi ran the Sunday school, Dee ran the baby room and worked tirelessly to keep the church clean. She took pride in crafting for the church. Among some her skills were creating beautiful rose dough earrings and crocheting. Often she would make slippers for her family.
She loved all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Being the fun aunt, she never missed an opportunity to catch up the family on what everyone was doing to keep us connected. Family meant the world to her and she loved each of us with all she had. She always took time to say how much she loved you and to pass on the word of God. One of her favorite teachings was Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
She was greeted at the heavenly gates by her parents; brother, Marion Hopper; sister, Ramona Key; husband, Patrick Pitman; best friend, Barb Crosby; nieces, Nicolette Litchfield and Jennifer Brink; and son, Steven Kryns.
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.” Psalm 23:6.