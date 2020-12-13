Dolores May Sedlacek Clark, beloved wife and mother, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at age 93.
Dolores was born Jan. 3, 1927, on a farm in Kansas, the daughter of John A. Sedlacek and Rose M. Fruh. She was the sixth of eight children. She graduated from high school in May 1944 in Hanover, Kan. After graduation, she worked as an assembly worker for a short time, until she married her eternal companion, Eldy G. Clark, Dec. 4, 1944, in Marysville, Kan. Within a month, they decided to move to Spokane. In 1947, they moved to Lewiston, where a better employment opportunity was found. Soon thereafter, they decided to start their own business and founded Glenn Clark’s TV & Electronics, which later became Clark Communications. She worked in support of the family business until she retired in 2007.
Being raised on a farm, Dolores learned the value of hard work at a young age. When she wasn’t busy with chores, she developed interests in gardening, playing the piano and singing. She continued to share her musical talents throughout her life, both with her family as well as in church and the community.
She lived a full and active life and was never afraid of sacrifice. Her life was full of service to others. She stretched her time between supporting the family business, being an amazing mother of seven, (and grandmother to 33 grandchildren and dozens of great-grandchildren), as well as volunteering in church service responsibilities. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In their early married years, she and Eldy served as missionaries, and in their later years, they served as ordinance workers in the Spokane Temple. Her true passion was family history genealogy research. After retiring, she devoted the rest of her life to documenting and preserving her family’s history. Every Christmas, she would compile new binders of stories to share with her family members about their genealogy, a gift that will continue to give for generations.
Dolores is survived by her sisters Loretta Henshaw, Josephine Brown, Shirley Kohler and Melvin Sedlacek, as well as her seven children, Angelene (Daryl) Ailor in Spokane, David (Judy) Clark in St. George, Utah, Paulette (Jerry) Zuehlke in Rio Verde, Ariz., Alan (Terry) Clark in Lewiston, Richard (Kataanna) Clark in Bonney Lake, Wash., Beth (Joseph) Pasteur in Woodland Park, Colo., and Paul (Kym) Clark in Rapid City, S.D.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lewiston.