Dolores Caroline Riebe Morton, 93, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Lewiston. Dolores was born in Ashland, Wis., on July 1, 1929 to Walter and Caroline Kindler Riebe, the youngest of seven children. She grew up in Ashland, graduating from Ashland High School in 1947.

Dolores married the love of her life, William J. (Bill) Morton on March 13, 1948. Their first child, Ron, was born in Ashland. After moving to Hibbing, Minn., for Bill’s job, they had two daughters, Sharon and Susan. Bill and Dolores joined other family already here by relocating to Lewiston, in May 1955, where Bill began a career at Potlatch Corporation. Dolores was kept very busy as five more children were added to the Morton family, Rick, Greg, Tim, and Lori and Cari, twins that surprised their parents, as well as the rest of the family.