Dolores Caroline Riebe Morton, 93, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Lewiston. Dolores was born in Ashland, Wis., on July 1, 1929 to Walter and Caroline Kindler Riebe, the youngest of seven children. She grew up in Ashland, graduating from Ashland High School in 1947.
Dolores married the love of her life, William J. (Bill) Morton on March 13, 1948. Their first child, Ron, was born in Ashland. After moving to Hibbing, Minn., for Bill’s job, they had two daughters, Sharon and Susan. Bill and Dolores joined other family already here by relocating to Lewiston, in May 1955, where Bill began a career at Potlatch Corporation. Dolores was kept very busy as five more children were added to the Morton family, Rick, Greg, Tim, and Lori and Cari, twins that surprised their parents, as well as the rest of the family.
Dolores was always there for her children and their many activities over the years, including Cub Scouts Den Mother, Camp Fire Girls Leader, Blue Birds, PTA, and her children’s and grandchildren’s sports competitions. But motherhood did not stop Dolores from training as a licensed practical nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She also volunteered at her church, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and at the Lewiston Senior Center. When Dolores’ eight children grew up and went off to their adult lives, she spent time with lots more children as a school crossing guard, employed by the Lewiston Independent School District No.1. Dolores also made time for her many hobbies including sewing, knitting, quilting, baking, bridge, bowling, reading and watching sports, especially Wisconsin teams, Zags basketball and tennis. Throughout her adult life, Dolores was a faithful communicant of the Catholic Church and served as an active member of the Altar Society and as a Eucharist Minister.
Dolores and Bill also loved to travel, visiting their children and many other relatives across the country. Always one to try new things, Dolores became an avid Facebooker. Her claim to fame was always to be the first one to post early each morning.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Bill, and her eight children, Ron (Stephanie), Sharon Reed (Gail Manwill), Susan Kaufman (Dan), Rick, Greg (Toni Jones), Tim, Cari Morton (Roxanne Bailey) and Lori Vomastek (Jim). She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren plus twins due in December, and 6 great-great-grandchildren plus one on the way in 2023. In addition, Dolores was considered the matriarch of a large extended family including more than 60 nieces, nephews and cousins. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, two nephews and a grandson, Trevor Morton.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A lunch prepared by the Lazarus Ministry will follow in the Parish Social Hall.
In lieu of flowers, Bill and the family request that you make a donation to the Idaho Food Bank, 3331 10th St., Lewiston, ID 83501, idahofoodbank.org, or to a charitable organization of your choice.