Dolores A. Hahn, of Moscow, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. She was 84.
Dolores was born July 25, 1935, in Walla Walla, to Joseph and Doris (Vaughan) Angotti. She grew up and went to school there, graduating from Walla Walla High School. She and Harold met while picking strawberries, and two years later they were married Feb. 26, 1952, in Asotin.
They settled in Lewiston, where she ran the Lewiston Gun Club and Harold began his career with Cascade Gas Co. In 1960, they moved to Moscow, where Dolores managed the Wren House Restaurant and Harold worked for Washington Water Power (now Avista).
Dolores began This Old House Antiques on Spotswood Street in Moscow, which she owned and operated for many years, well into the late 1990s. She and Harold enjoyed antique shopping, auctions, yard sales, eating out and spending time with friends and family.
Harold, her husband of more than 65 years, died in September 2017. Surviving are her sons, Duane, in Albion, and Leroy, in Spokane; along with six grandchildren, Mike, Amy, Kellie, Robert, Jake and Nikki; and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves sisters Janice and JoAnn, as well as half-brother Jimmy Gilliam and half-sister Nelda Gilliam.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Moscow Cemetery, with Pastor Randall Nicolai officiating.
