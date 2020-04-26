Dolly Marie Emmerson Kerr was born June 18, 1930, to Fred and Ruby Emmerson, in Naches, Wash. She passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 89, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
Dolly graduated from Palouse High School in 1948. On Sept. 2, 1948, Dolly married Arthur E. Kerr, and together they raised three children, Janet, Gary and Dennis, in Clarkston.
While raising their family, Dolly enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting and traveling countless miles with horse trailer in tow to junior rodeos and horse shows. She also enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens.
Art and Dolly owned and operated Kerr Construction from 1960 until 1990, when their sons took over the business. Dolly kept the books and worked alongside Art doing interior painting and finish work. She was chief doughnut and coffee deliverer and made the best lunches for her entire crew.
Art and Dolly spent many years raising and training racehorses. They traveled the Northwest extensively following the race circuit and making many close friends along the way. Art and Dolly spent many winters in Portland at the Portland Meadows Race Track in their motor home. Dolly won numerous awards with the North Idaho Quarter Horse Association and the Northern Racing Quarter Horse Association. Dolly was the 10th Leading Owner in the United States in the American Quarter Horse Association one year, with 22 wins.
Dolly is survived by her daughter, Janet, and husband Steve Rynearson of Clarkston; her son, Dennis, and wife Ronna Kerr of Clarkston; her granddaughter, Jenny Rynearson, and husband Kevin Hawley of Clarkston; her grandson, Ty, and wife Sheri Rynearson of Colfax; her granddaughter, Rebecca, and husband James Demas of Las Vegas; and her grandson, Bret, and fiancé Carlee Crockett of Clarkston.
She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Brook and husband Cody Brown of Clarkston; H. Lane Goin of Fort Hood, Texas; Ian, Austin and Dax Rynearson of Colfax; Olivia and Scarlet Demas of Las Vegas; Josh Kasperbauer and soon-to-arrive Baby Kasperbauer; and Jayne and Daniel Crockett of Clarkston. She is also survived by her great-great granddaughter Hailey Goin of Clarkston.
Dolly is also survived by her sister, Joyce, and husband Harold Albert of Sandpoint, Idaho; her brother, Warren “Bud,” and wife Anna Emmerson of Seattle; and her cousin, Richard Morrison, of Farmington, Wash.
Preceding Dolly in death were her parents; her husband, Art; her son, Gary; and her sisters, Nona Gere and Betty Watkins.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the amazing staff and caregivers at Life Care Center of Lewiston, especially Donni aka Rosie, Tim, and Tiffany Goin. Dolly made many close friends during her time there.
Cremation has taken place and Dolly will be laid to rest with Art at Vineland Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst IL 60126; https://pdjf.org/donate/.