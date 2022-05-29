Dixie Porter, 72, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her home in Culdesac.
Dixie Rae was born July 26, 1949, to Alfred and Adaline Swanson of Southwick at the home of Mrs. Davidson in Kendrick.
Dixie attended first through the sixth grades at Southwick and was bused to Kendrick, where she completed her schooling, graduating in May 1967. She attended Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design in Moscow and later moved to Lewiston, where she worked at Lewis Clark Animal Shelter. She thoroughly enjoyed taking care of the many dogs and cats, and at home she and her husband enjoyed their own two small dogs and cat. She later worked in retail at Lewiston’s Wal-Mart.
Dixie married Robert Porter on Dec. 27, 1978, in Lewiston, moving to Culdesac in 1999.
After retiring from her job, Dixie enjoyed her garden, canning and freezing her bountiful produce and took pride in her flower beds. Dixie enjoyed crocheting afghans, giving many as gifts to family and special friends. Each fall, she looked forward to heading to Kendrick to Sonja’s to make sauerkraut. Dixie enjoyed fishing with her family and looked forward to the family reunions that were held in July in Kendrick, and later being held at the home of her niece, Ginger (Jesse) Matthes, in Weippe.
Dixie is survived by her husband at the family home in Culdesac; son, Bryan Swanson, and daughter, Amber Porter, both of Lewiston; bonus daughter, Teri; brother, Lee (Nancy) Swanson, of Deary; sister, Sonja (Ron) Lohman, of Kendrick; two nephews, Joel Marshall, of Boise, and Owen Swanson, of Deary; and three nieces, Shawni Lohman, of Pierce, Gina Frazier, of Kooskia, and Ginger Matthes, of Weippe.
Dixie was preceded in death by her father, Alfred, when she was eight years old, in 1957, and her mother, Adaline, in 1997. She was also preceded by her nephew, Alfred (Fred) Swanson, of Post Falls, in Jan. 2022; grandparents, Charley and Lena (Swanson) Baack, and Andrew and Minnie Dorendorf; along with many uncles, aunts, cousins and special friends.
Inurnment took place at the Pine Hills Cemetery in Southwick.