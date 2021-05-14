Dixie Pauline (Reed) Welch, 90, of Lewiston, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home in Lewiston.
She was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Southwick to Veta and Pete Stump. She attended school in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948.
She and Elmer Archie Reed were married in 1948 and she became a homemaker. He died in 1995. She later married Lester Welch in 1997.
In the 1980s, she worked for a short time at Lewiston Care Center. She was involved with the Lewiston Eagles and also enjoyed bowling, craft making and any outside activity.
Dixie is survived by her husband of 23 years, Les, of Lewiston; sons Dwight (Sherry) Reed, Doug (Sandy) Reed and Dave (Debie) Reed, all of Lewiston; daughter-in-law Vanta “Dean” Reed, of Port Neches, Texas; nieces Sharon Katus and Diana Taylor, both of Clarkston; sister Peggy Bateman, of Kendrick; and numerous grandkids and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her parents, Veta and Pete; sisters Rocky Wells and Josephine Burns; niece and stepson Larry and Cindy Reed; and brother Pete Stump.
A viewing will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston, with a graveside service held at 1 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jim Wallace of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Hospice will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Hospice.