Dixie Kay Smith (Coy)

Dixie Kay Smith, 62, of Grangeville, passed away in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at home because of prolonged health issues.
Kay was born June 10, 1960, in Lewiston to Ernest Dale and Dixie Coy. Growing up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, she later graduated in Lapwai. In 1978, she met Brian Dunn, and they were married Jan. 6, 1979. Five years later they were blessed with their only daughter, Amy Lynn, in May of 1984. The marriage later ended in divorce. In the upcoming years, Kay was a Jill of many trades. She was a member of the 49ers Saddle Club and showed her passion for horses and rodeos; she enjoyed volunteering, and she received the Volunteer of the Year 1992 for the U.S. Army National Guard during the 1991-1992 Gulf War; and she wore many hats, from a clerk to a waitress and everything in between.
She met Mark Smith in the summer of 1996, where Kay’s continued passions of the outdoors was formed living in Elk City. Competing in logging competitions made its place in Kay’s heart. Kay and Mark both worked at Bennett Lumber Mill, and Kay could work just as hard as any man.
Moving to Grangeville in the Fall of 1998, Kay worked as a CNA for long-term care and also as a therapy aid. Kay loved all of her patients and friends she met during that time. In her spare time, she and Mark could be found doing anything outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and huckleberry pickin’ — all the good things in life.
Dixie Kay is survived by her husband, Mark, of Grangeville; daughter Amy Lynn and husband Kristopher, of Chinook, Mont.; Nate and wife Kristin, of Potlatch; Jenny and husband Nick, of Coeur d’Alene; mother, Dixie Coy, of Lewiston; sister Emily and husband Rick, of Lewiston, brothers Dale and wife Viv, of Potlatch; John and wife Asia, of Lewiston; Dan and wife Christine, of Lewiston; eight grandkids and numerous “adoptive” ones growing up through the years; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Dale Coy; and brother Richard Dennis Coy.
Cremation has taken place. At her request, no services will be held. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. You may submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.