Dixie Kay Smith (Coy)

Dixie Kay Smith, 62, of Grangeville, passed away in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at home because of prolonged health issues.

Kay was born June 10, 1960, in Lewiston to Ernest Dale and Dixie Coy. Growing up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, she later graduated in Lapwai. In 1978, she met Brian Dunn, and they were married Jan. 6, 1979. Five years later they were blessed with their only daughter, Amy Lynn, in May of 1984. The marriage later ended in divorce. In the upcoming years, Kay was a Jill of many trades. She was a member of the 49ers Saddle Club and showed her passion for horses and rodeos; she enjoyed volunteering, and she received the Volunteer of the Year 1992 for the U.S. Army National Guard during the 1991-1992 Gulf War; and she wore many hats, from a clerk to a waitress and everything in between.