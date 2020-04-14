Dianne Kay Blum passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston at the age of 75.
She was born Aug. 18, 1944, in Lewiston to Charles R. “Cut” and Alma Bina (Brown) Epling. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962. In 1966, she graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in education. She later went on to receive her master’s. Dianne taught school in Lynnwood, Wash., for two years before moving back to Lewiston, where she taught first grade from 1968 to 1978.
On Jan. 27, 1979, she married Verlin G. Blum and they moved to Illinois, where they resided for 17 years. While in Illinois, their daughter, Laura Blum, was born.
In 1996, they moved back to Lewiston to be closer to family. Dianne worked in the nursing division at Lewis-Clark State College until she retired. In 2015, she and Verlin divorced, but they remained friends.
Dianne was an outstanding woman who cared so much about her friends, family and the community. She was known for keeping a positive attitude even in the hardest of times. Dianne was an active member of the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston and found a second family in her women’s small group. In her retirement, she enjoyed reading, tending her garden and taking care of the neighborhood birds and squirrels.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles David Epling. She is survived by her daughter, Laura, of Spokane; former husband Verlin, of Spokane Valley, Wash.; sister-in-law Ann Marie Epling, of Lewiston; brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Judy Chalison, of La Cañada, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 30 at the Congregational Presbyterian Church.
Her family would like to thank the staff at SJRMC for taking such great care of Dianne during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis-Clark State College Foundation in her honor.