Dianne “Di” Delores Bond peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in her home surrounded by family, after a 27-year battle with cancer. Di was 78 years old.
Di was born to S.M. “Lee” Utgaard and Delores Utgaard on Dec. 13, 1942, in Fargo, N.D. Di was the oldest of her siblings and loved them all very much. They are Susan (Utgaard) Bernard, Dennis Utgaard and Cathy Utgaard.
Her family moved to Spokane after her dad was transferred there after being shot in Germany during WWII. Di attended school in Spokane and in Colfax after her family relocated there in the early ’50s.
Di married Don Kamerzell in 1958 and had two children with him, Tom and Sandra. Di and Don divorced in 1960.
In 1963, Di married Willis “Bill” Rowland. Di inherited Bill’s two daughters, Karen and Tamara, with her marriage to Bill. Di and Bill moved to Moses Lake, Wash., in 1965. In 1968, Di and Bill returned to Colfax where their daughters, Kristine and Lisa, were born. In 1972, Di and Bill moved to Lewiston where their son, William “Bill,” was born. Di and Bill started their own business together, Mid-Mountain Drilling and Blasting. Di handled the administrative and financial part of the business while Bill did the drilling and blasting. In 1973, Di and Bill bought their first home in Clarkston where she lived until her passing. Di and Bill divorced in 1985.
In 1988, Di married Gary Bond. Di inherited Gary’s children, Dave, Lori, Brian and Curt. Di and Gary divorced in 2009.
In 2010, Di met Don Clements. She was smitten with her beau and they moved in together shortly after. Don loved her dearly until her last day on Earth.
Di was always involved/busy with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Di was a member of the PTA at Highland Elementary in Clarkston. Di coached Kristine’s and Lisa’s softball teams. Di was a leader of a Girl Scouts troop. Di was always on the go with taking kids to baseball, softball, soccer, football, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Blue Birds and dance recitals.
Di loved gardening. She spent years turning her yard into an oasis that hosted many family gatherings. The squirrels, birds and deer loved her yard too.
Di was a master chef in the kitchen. She loved cooking for the entire family during the holidays. She would make it a point to bake everyone’s favorite cookies and pies during the holidays. Mom passed her love for family gatherings to her children.
Di had many other talents too. Di worked as a fly tier for many years. She sold fishing flies to people around the world. She loved knitting. She made some of the warmest slippers you would ever wear and she would always make it a point that they were in the colors of your favorite football team. Di loved sewing. She made many dance outfits and dresses, and could fix just about any piece of clothing.
Di spent almost 40 years being involved with the sorority Beta Sigma Phi International (ΒΣΦ). Di served as president for two groups in her sorority and was a member of the ΒΣΦ City Council. Their favorite group gathering was playing pinochle.
Di and some of her closest friends of 40-plus years would gather Monday morning for coffee at one of their homes. They would also gather on all their birthdays. They dubbed themselves at the Birthday B*****s. She loved each one of them like sisters.
Di loved her church and church family at River City Church. She was a member of the Valley Girls prayer group at River City Church.
Di loved muscle cars and the roar of a big block. She could spin tires and grab gears with the best of them.
In 1993, Di was diagnosed with cancer. The doctor gave her two years to live. Boy, was the doctor wrong. Mom was a fighter and was not going to give in that easy. God blessed her and helped her fight through 10 different cancer treatments over the next 27 years.
There are many words that one could use to describe Mom. She was loving, caring, giving, witty, sassy, forgiving, artistic, selfless and brave, just to name a few.
Mom did not know the word quit. She never gave up on anything and fought her hardest to the very end. She was a one-of-a-kind, amazing woman who will be missed by many people.
In her own words, “So even I had to leave earlier than I wanted, I’ve been really blessed.”
We love you, Mom, Grandma, Granny. You have more than earned your peace. Love you always.
Di was preceded in death by her parents and much-loved daughter, Kristine Mason-Rock.
Di is survived by her siblings, Susan Bernard, of Richland, Cathy Utgaard, of Lynwood, Wash., and Dennis Utgaard, of Vancouver, Wash; her children, Tom (Cheryl) Kamerzell, of Colfax, Sandra (Tyson) Haugen, of Clarkston, Lisa (Paul) Carey, of Clarkston, Bill (Shannon) Rowland, of Clarkston, and her bonus daughter, Tamara Rowland, of Clarkston; her son-in-law always, Julius Rock and family, of Pullman; her grandchildren, Abbie (Chuck) Demeeleer, of Colton, Liz (Dustin) Carter, of Colton, Sam (Peach) Kamerzell, of Tulsa, Okla., Jessica Haugen, of Pullman, Matthew Haugen, of Pullman, T.J. (Alyssa) Patterson, of Clarkston, Danielle Mason, of Vista, Calif., Marcus (Hannah) Patterson, of Clarkston, Carson Patterson, of Clarkston, Ellie Patterson, of Clarkston, Tori Sarmiento, of Clarkston, Wyatt Rowland, of Clarkston, and Keaten Rowland, of Clarkston; her great-grandchildren, Grace Demeeleer, Kellan Demeeleer, Zakiah Carter, Kamden Carter, Maisy Kamerzell, Otis Kamerzell, Nicholas Haugen, Colton Patterson, Aliylah Sarmiento and Bayne Sarmiento; her bonus family always, Pat Utgaard, Barb (Tim) Schluneger, Kevin (Sara) Patterson and family, David (Amy) Bond and family, Curt Decicio, Brian Decicio and Lori Decicio; and her companion, Don Clements, of Clarkston.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. The service will also be available via Facebook livestream by searching for Dianne “Di” Bond Online Memorial Service.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Email rowland148@gmail.com for more information.