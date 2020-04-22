Diana Mae (Green) Schoeffler

Diana Schoeffler, 74, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was born Oct. 7, 1945, to George and Gretta Green, in Orofino.
Diana earned her bachelor’s degree from Lewis-Clark State College in 1990. She held several jobs in the Lewiston-Clarkston area before retiring from Mac’s Cycle in 2014, where she worked for more than 20 years. Diana enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, camping and watching movies.
Diana is survived by her children, Shawn Schoeffler (Stephanie) and Kim Humphreys; grandchildren Sara and Luke Schoeffler, Austin Kilmer (Jena), Zoey and Trace Steele; and great-granddaughter Harper Steele.
Diana wishes to spend eternity up in the mountains where she used to camp, so her ashes will be spread at a later date.