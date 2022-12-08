Dewayne Kenneth Ellenwood Sr., 77

Dewayne Kenneth Ellenwood Sr. was born July 7, 1945, in Martinez, Calif., to Audrey “Ordie” Lessor and Donald Jody Ellenwood. His Creator called him home to join the ancestors Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Dewayne, a citizen of the Nez Perce Tribe, is a descendant of Old Chief Joseph. Dewayne enjoyed a lifetime of being a trickster and filled those around him with much joy and laughter.