DeWayne A. Ward, 81, of Kendrick, passed away the evening of Friday, March 4, 2022, with family by his side.
DeWayne was born Jan. 4, 1941, to Vernon and Mable Ward in California. He was the third of six children for the Ward family and minutes behind him was his twin sister, Elaine. When the children were still young, the family moved from California to Mount Vernon, Wash., where they built their family home.
DeWayne attended school in Mount Vernon and graduated from Union High School in Mount Vernon in 1958.
After high school, DeWayne completed training at Firestone Tire before starting a career in the tire industry. His career is what eventually brought him to the rolling hills of the Palouse from the Skagit Valley. DeWayne worked for The Grange Supply Company in Colfax as their tire service technician. Later in his career, he changed paths and started working in the farm chemical and fertilizer industry. Over the years, DeWayne lived and worked in many areas around the Palouse before finally settling in the Juliaetta-Kendrick area, where he worked as a farm chemical and fertilizer salesman for George F. Brocke and Sons, Inc. While in Kendrick, DeWayne worked for several agriculture-related companies as different ones grew, merged and changed. DeWayne continued to work in the agriculture industry even after he “retired” by being a private consultant. As a private consultant, he had the freedom to work with any grower and any supplier in the region. DeWayne enjoyed interacting with the growers so much that he was still working right up to the time of his passing.
Throughout the years, DeWayne enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was camping with cousins, trap shooting with all the guys, or the numerous steelhead fishing trips. He would often be out and about on a sunny day for a drive or call up a friend he hadn’t seen in a long time to meet for lunch. A couple of his favorite places to hang out were Nathan’s Café in Kendrick and the Juliaetta Market for coffee and conversation.
DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Mable Ward; his brother, Frank; twin sister, Elaine; his brother, Rex; as well as his beloved four-legged business partners, Spock and Herck.
DeWayne is survived by his sister, Verna; brother, Robert; four-legged business partner, Desi; and children from his first marriage with wife Sharon: Julie Ward, DeWayne (Ronitta) Ward and Darren Ward. He is also survived by his children from his second marriage with Freda: Patti (Wayne) Bowles, Deanna (Steve) Storrs, John (Linsay) Ward; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life for DeWayne will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 301 B St., Kendrick. A covered-dish meal will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kendrick-Juliaetta Lions Club, Kendrick VFW Post, or The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in honor of DeWayne.