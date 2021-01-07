Desirae Diane Naumann, 56, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, with family and her Lord Jesus at her side after a four-month battle with brain cancer.
Desirae was born Aug. 26, 1964, to Don and Joyce (Schemm) Ohlmann in Valentine, Neb. She was born again in the waters of baptism at Grace Lutheran Church (CLC) by Rev. Herbert Witt.
Titus 3:4-7: “But when the kindness and the love of God our Savior toward man appeared, not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit, whom He poured out on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Savior, that having been justified by His grace we should become heirs according to the hope of eternal life.”
Desirae was blessed with a Christian education at Grace Lutheran School through the eighth grade and was confirmed May 21, 1978, by the Rev. David Baker at Grace Lutheran Church. She attended Immanuel Lutheran High School and College in Eau Claire, Wis., where she graduated from the teaching program in 1987. She taught for one year at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Austin, Minn., homeschooled all her five children, and, more recently, taught for six years at Valley Bible Academy – St. John’s Lutheran in Clarkston.
In 1988, she married David R. Naumann at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Austin, Minn., with the Rev. Bertram Naumann and Rev. John Pfeiffer officiating. They enjoyed 32 years of life and love together, and raised five children in the Christian faith. They made their home in Detroit Lakes, Min.; Ketchikan, Alaska; Fond du Lac, Wis.; and Clarkston.
Being a stay-at-home mom and raising her children in God’s Word was her pride and joy. She loved teaching children about Jesus. In Fond du Lac, she worked for Moraine Park Technical College and also Fond du Lac Credit Union. Here in the valley, she worked at Lewis-Clark State College as an administrative assistant to the science department from 2010-14, cheerfully serving and making many friends with staff and students. In the fall of 2014, she helped open Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston, serving as the first full-time teacher for grades K-8. Desirae was an active member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston, where her husband serves as pastor.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor Dave Naumann, of Clarkston; five children, Pastor Joseph (Rachel) Naumann, of Mankato, Minn.; Pastor Thomas (Ashley) Naumann, of Detroit, Mich.; Pastor Samuel (Katie) Naumann, of Corpus Christi, Texas; Rebecca Naumann, of Coeur d’Alene; and Benjamin Naumann, of Clarkston; seven grandchildren; her mother, Joyce Ohlmann, of Valentine, Neb.; siblings Candice, Craig and Todd Ohlmann; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Ohlmann.
Many thanks to those who offered prayers and words of encouragement for her and the family. Donations and memorials may be made to Valley Bible Academy – St. John’s Lutheran in Clarkston. Cremation has taken place. A committal service will be held in Valentine, Neb., on a later date.