Heaven gained an angel when our loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Derek Steven Anderson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Pomeroy.
Derek was born Jan. 6, 1993, in Othello, to Sandy Clarno Anderson, joining brother Donald and sister Kim. They moved to Pomeroy in 1998, where Derek became a 12-year member of the Pomeroy High School Class of 2011. He played saxophone and drums in band, and was a member of Knowledge Bowl, swim team, and PHS track and field. He was a state placer in throwing events for the Pirates.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2014 and served as a corpsman at Naval Base Pensacola. He married his soul mate, Amanda Bingman, July 25, 2015, in Pomeroy. He completed his service in 2019, and they returned to Pomeroy. At the time of his death, he was a student at Walla Walla Community College’s Clarkston branch and worked in the fishing department at North 40 in Lewiston.
Derek loved movies, video games, fishing, bowling, grilling, nature, playing with their Labrador, Bear, and music, especially the Beatles and Pink Floyd. His favorite holiday was Independence Day. He loved to joke around and make people smile. His infectious laugh and smile lit up the room. He always helped others and worked hard. He had the biggest heart. Derek was very loved and is greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Anderson, in Pomeroy; mother Sandy Clarno Anderson and sister Kim Anderson, in Pomeroy; brother Donald Davidson, of Aberdeen, Wash.; grandparents Roy and Jeannie Clarno, of Winnemucca, Nev.; nieces and nephews Talyn and Teigen Anderson (Pomeroy) and Bryant, Blake and Lilly (Aberdeen); in-laws including father- and mother-in-law Bob and Teresa Bingman, of Pomeroy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandmother Joan “Nana” Clarno. He was loved by all.
A service and celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced later.