Dennis Woehler, also known as “Cowboy,” 72, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center of Coeur d’Alene, surrounded by his family. Dennis was born Feb. 25, 1950, to Harold and Margaret Woehler. He was married to Wilda Lee Wilkins on Nov. 28, 1998.
He worked at Micron and then moved to Kamiah to work at Three Rivers, with various job titles until he retired. Dennis loved going fishing, watching the Bears football, NASCAR, going out and getting wood, scraping and spending time around family.
He is survived by his wife, Wilda Lee Wilkins Woehler; a son, William Harold Woehler; and a daughter, Ann Marie Woehler, from a previous marriage to Cynthia Sitz. He is also survived by his stepson, Greg; his stepdaughter, Tasha; and his grandchildren, Tucker, Sophia and William Jr.; three stepgrandchildren, Jenny, Patia and Maximus; in addition to his two sisters, Vikki Renae Woehler and Marilyn Eloise Woehler Fowler, and a brother, Frank Herman Woehler. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margret Grieser Woehler, Harold Woehler, Ardis Woehler Fugate, Larry Wayne Woehler, Lindle Lee Woehler, Ricky Harold Woehler and Cheryl Eunice Woehler Goss.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah, and the service will be officiated by Luann, followed by a covered-dish dinner. Yates Funeral Homes and Cremation of Hayden, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.