Dennis Woehler, also known as “Cowboy,” 72, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Kootenai Medical Center of Coeur d’Alene, surrounded by his family. Dennis was born Feb. 25, 1950, to Harold and Margaret Woehler. He was married to Wilda Lee Wilkins on Nov. 28, 1998.

He worked at Micron and then moved to Kamiah to work at Three Rivers, with various job titles until he retired. Dennis loved going fishing, watching the Bears football, NASCAR, going out and getting wood, scraping and spending time around family.

