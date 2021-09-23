Dennis R. Hardin, 74, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after passing away from Parkinson’s disease at Lewiston Transitional Care.
Dennis’ wife, Shirley Hardin; his younger sister, Linda; and his dear friend Delbert were waiting there to greet him.
Denny was born March 29, 1947, to parents Dorothy Rosalie Adamson and Joe Donald Hardin in Spokane. Denny spent most of his childhood on his parents’ farm with his three siblings: Linda Amack, Gerry Hardin and Julie Zaccheo.
After graduating from Borah High School, Dennis moved to Lewiston and began work in 1968 as a weighmaster with the Idaho Department of Law Enforcement. From there, he advanced to safety investigator in the Idaho Public Utilities Commission’s Regulated Carriers Division, where he met his future wife, Shirley Dennler. They were married in 1981. Shirley helped Denny raise his two daughters, Tanya and Tara Hardin, as well as their granddaughter Elizabeth Hardin.
After his retirement in 1994, Denny spent his days in his Lewiston home. He loved visiting with old friends and reminiscing with family. The photographs of loved ones throughout his home showed his big heart. Denny was never one to shy away from a story and those who knew him loved to hear them over and over again. We feel so grateful to have known such a man who cried from laughter and was always there to listen. He is greatly missed and held dearly in our hearts.
Close family and friends are invited to the burial service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fix Ridge Cemetery. Everyone who knew Denny is invited to share stories, laughter and remembrances at a memorial picnic to be held at 3 p.m. at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston after the burial service.