Dennis Neal Munger, 72, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center because of COVID-19.
Dennis was born May 22, 1949, at Coulee Dam, Wash., to Chester Nate Munger and Pearl Mary (Hudon) Munger. He graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1968. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam and served on the USS Oriskany from February 1969 to January 1970. He was honorably discharged in 1972.
On Nov. 29, 1975, Dennis married Joy L. Wagner in Lewiston. Dennis was a Lions Club member and a retired meat cutter.
He is survived by spouse, Joy L. Munger of Lewiston and son Randall C. Munger of Clarkston. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Chester Nate Munger, and his mother, Pearl Mary Munger.
A graveside service is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Randy Cox will be the officiant.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Lewiston Lions Club. You may sign the online guestbook at malcomsfuneralhome.com.