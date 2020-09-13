Dennis Lee Wold, known to most as Denny, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston after a courageous battle with cancer. Those who knew him have suffered the loss of a great husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend.
He was born March 7, 1947, to Gordon and Bertha Wold. He grew up alongside his big sister, Pam. He was a jack-of-all-trades, having had several employers over the years. The most memorable include his time serving in the army, sharing his knowledge of BMX with the kids and working alongside his father at Julius Radiator Shop.
Dennis served in the Vietnam War, where he met many people, fought selflessly for our country and became the recipient of a purple heart after being shot during battle. Through all of his journeys, he came home with many stories to share with family and friends.
When he returned home from serving, he chose barber as his next trade before giving it up to work alongside his dad at the shop. There was never a time you wouldn’t find his head stuck under the hood of a rig tinkering away. He helped friends build derby cars, motors and much more. As his career at the shop continued Dennis met the love of his life, Johnna. They were married Dec. 21, 2007. He gained two children from their union.
He is survived by his loving wife, Johnna; children, Kevyn (Halee) Ledoux, Konnar (Jimmy) Ball and Kim (Randy) Matson; sister Pam Terlson; grandchildren Alex Bosshardt and Mason Ball; as well as many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Bertha; brother-in-law, John; and two nephews.
Cremation has taken place with Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston. A final resting place has been chosen and a celebration of life is set to take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the VFW Hall in Lewiston. A potluck style lunch will be served and those in attendance are welcome to bring a dish.
The memories you gave us will always be treasured. You may have left our arms but you will never leave our hearts. You are missed and loved beyond measure, dad. Rest peacefully.