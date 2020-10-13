Dennis Joseph Baldus passed away from a heart attack at his home in Hamilton, Mont., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Dennis was born to Joe and Virginia (Johnson) Baldus July 14, 1949. He graduated from Nezperce High School in 1967 and then from the University of Idaho in May of 1972. He was an entrepreneur throughout his life. His business endeavors included being a bartender and owner of the Clover Club in Nezperce; owner of a Seed Warehouse in Walla Walla; owner of several rental properties and a landlord of farm ground. His final business was the Halfway Club in Ferdinand, where he was the owner, head chef of the best bite size, bartender and dishwasher. He enjoyed landscaping in his free time and worked really hard on the yard at the Halfway Club. He was a true Packers football fan and always had a great love of dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his true loves, his springer spaniels Willie and Nelson; brother Bill (Andrea) Baldus of Nezperce; sister Vicki Ingram of Lewiston; three nieces, a nephew and several great-nieces and nephews; and good friend Kymmer Keller.
At his request, there will be no service held. Those wishing to pay tribute to Dennis are asked by the family to make a donation to their local animal shelter in his name.