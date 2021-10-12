Dennis H. Stearns, 75, of Clarkston, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene.
Dennis was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Wichita, Kan., to Harland A. and Dona E. Stearns. He attended high school at Enterprise Academy, graduating in 1964. He then worked in the laundry at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, and later did on-the-job training in the respiratory therapy department. He left there to enlist in the U.S. Army with his childhood friend, Bob Wilson, where he served as a medic, stationed at Fort Knox, Ky.
After the Army, he joined Bob in Portland, Ore., getting a job at Providence Hospital, where he became a certified respiratory therapist. He left that hospital to work at St. Vincent Hospital, where he met his lifelong friends, Don and Lois Waite, as well as a beautiful RN named Diane Lermo. Together in 1974, Dennis and Diane started the first-ever home respiratory care service in the USA, called Home Respiratory Care Service, based in Portland, Ore. They married in 1976. In 1978, they added a business partner, Marc Berg, and renamed the company Pro-Med Health.
Dennis and Diane had two daughters, Stacey and Ashley. From then on, he was affectionately known as “Papa.” In 1998, after he and Diane divorced, Dennis sold the business, taking an early retirement at age 43. He sold his house, bought a motorhome and boat, and traveled for many years, all over the U.S., dancing, camping, fishing and bird hunting with his beloved bird dogs. He was joined often by his best friend (and hunting buddy for the past 50 years) Don Waite. Over the years, he owned horses and enjoyed riding, kept chickens and had beautiful gardens.
In 1991, Dennis bought a home in Clarkston. He was a bowler on leagues at Lancer Lanes and Orchard Lanes. He was a remarkable country and ballroom dancer and spent countless hours on the dance floor, to the delight of many ladies. He was a very social person, who loved to talk and joke with everyone he met, resulting in many close friends through the years. After buying his home, his oldest daughter, Stacey, came to live with him from age 14 until she left for college. His younger daughter, Ashley, also spent a couple of years in his home. He enjoyed being a wonderful papa to his girls.
Dennis spent the last years of his life with Kathy LaFollette. They met dancing at the Lewiston Elks, and spent 10 wonderful years traveling the country in his motorhome, dancing and singing duets at karaoke. In Quartzsite, Ariz., the karaoke DJ, Donnie Miller, named them “Harmony Central.” They spent the past eight winters in Quartzsite and Lake Havasu, Ariz., where they enjoyed singing and dancing and made many great friends. They also took two cruises, went to Hawaii twice, and to Mexico. They traveled back to Wichita for several weeks, almost every fall, to visit his sister’s family and the many dancing friends they made there.
Dennis lived a long, happy and interesting life. He was a character, a charismatic person, who was always talking and having a good laugh. He worked hard when needed, but he worked hardest at having fun. He had more stories than most, and he enjoyed telling them. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his partner, Kathy LaFollette; his sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Herb Meier, and their family; his two daughters, Stacey Stearns and Ashley Derbonne; and six grandchildren.
No services are planned, but a casual celebration of life is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge. It is the regular karaoke night. Come visit, sing and share memories. No outside food is allowed. Snacks will be provided. Cash bar and bar menu will be available for purchase.