Dennis G. Mountjoy M.D. of Clarkston passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the age of 76.
He was born in Los Angeles to M. Gerry and G. Adell Mountjoy. He married Christine, or “Christi,” in the Spring of 1969 in Whittier, Calif. and they had two children, Kerry and Scott. The four lived in Whittier and Big Bear Lake, Calif., before moving to Clarkston in July 1994.
Dennis was a dedicated father and physician, who felt a deep sense of responsibility to his patients. One of his patients described him this way, “Dr. Mountjoy is humble, has a sense of humor and fully understands human beings. I have seen him relate to men, women, knuckle-draggers and fellow professionals always the same: one human being to another on this road called life. He is realistic and puts things in perspective and you listen to him because of those qualities.” Dennis also took great honor in working closely with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team, then later with the Asotin County Sheriff’s Department and several local adult family homes. In his spare time, he enjoyed the mountains, his dogs and shooting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adell and Gerry.
He is survived by his wife, Christi; daughter, Kerry (Sal) Lopez of Clarkston; son, Scott (Rebecca) Mountjoy of Eatonville, Wash.; and brother, Darrell (Sharon) Mountjoy of Lake Forest, Calif.
In honor of his wishes, Dennis’ remains will be cremated and scattered in the mountains among the pine trees. At this time, his family is also respecting his wishes to not hold a service, but are considering a celebration of life to be held at a future date.