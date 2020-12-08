Dennis Eugene White Sr. died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his Bovill home. He was 74.
Dennis was born Dec. 30, 1945, in Moscow to Kenneth “Fatts” and Verina Harris White. The family lived in Bovill, where he was a lifelong resident. He grew up and went to school in Bovill and graduated from Deary High School in 1964. He served in the National Guard for several years. Dennis worked for various gypos in the area driving truck and as a sawyer.
In Dennis’ growing up years in Bovill, he was known as “Dennis The Menace,” and lived up to it daily. Later he was known as a “dumpster diver” where he found many treasures — so he said.
He was always ready for a drink with friends and would give you the shirt off his back if he liked you. Dennis was a cantankerous ol’ fart in his later years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting antiques and riding around in his 1966 multi-million dollar Chevy convertible.
He married Sherry Browning from Deary in August 1967 and they later divorced. Together they had two sons, Dennis White Jr. (Wendy), of Spokane, and Dock (Kari) White, of Edgewood, Wash. He also leaves three grandchildren, Dakota, Dylan and Jordan; five great-grandchildren; along with his sister, Sheila Loomis, in Bovill; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Kenny, in 2017; as well as his long-time companion, Cora Lee Wood, in 2003.
The family would like to thank his caregiver of five years, Rhonda Procell — “Dolly,” as he called her.
Because of the current pandemic, there will no service. Memorials are suggested to the Bovill Improvement Group, P.O. Box 324, Bovill, ID 83806.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.