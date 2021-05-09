Dennis Duane “PeeWee” Slaybaugh, 79, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home in Anthem, Ariz. His wife of 57 years, Margaret — “Peggy” — was by his side.
Today, May 9, marks their 57th wedding anniversary.
Duane was born in 1941 in Pomeroy, Wash., the youngest of three sons. When he was a little boy, the family moved to Grouse Flats, where Duane went to a one-room schoolhouse. In third grade, the family relocated to Clarkston. As a child, he enjoyed fishing with his dad on the Imnaha River when they weren’t working hard farming and ranching.
As a teen, PeeWee was a good-natured troublemaker. He was a fine student and his teachers liked him, even though they often “sent him to the library” for his shenanigans. He was a competitive tennis player and liked working on his cars. He always had many friends and never met a stranger. He met Peggy at Clarkston High School and they began their relationship as good friends. They married in 1964 and started a big family, eventually welcoming seven children. In 1967, Duane graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science degree in education and a minor in English. Though he spent his career primarily in the area of credit management, PeeWee really enjoyed his role as an instructor in the Army Reserves, from which he retired after 20 years spent serving his country.
Along with his family, Duane fell in love with Wallowa Lake, Ore., spending every summer camping there. He also loved mushroom hunting in the mountains and in the valley, going to Fazzari’s Finest for dinner, to Elks Club events and to the Asotin County Fair, where his children showed steers, pigs and sheep every year. More than just about anything else, he enjoyed attending and following his kids’ and grandkids’ activities and athletic pursuits, including FFA, baseball, football, cheerleading, drill team, volleyball, track, softball, tae kwon do, soccer, swimming, golf, crew and lacrosse. His personal passions included airshows and WWII aircraft, restoring classic cars (and racing stock cars in his younger years), following Gonzaga basketball and Diamondbacks baseball and visiting his second home, Home Depot, for never-ending project supplies.
His life’s work and greatest pride was what he called a “blue ribbon” family: five daughters and two sons. While he was tough when needed (usually in the wake of one his kids’ mishaps), he would tell anyone who’d listen those same kids could do no wrong. After all, his children knew, because he always told them, “If you tell the truth, you can’t get in too much trouble.” Kindness was his default, but if he teased you he loved you. No one knows this better than the myriad childhood friends on constant, welcome rotation at the Slaybaugh house.
PeeWee leaves us as a great man and, above all, a great patriarch. Though it seems mathematically impossible, each of his children, and especially his wife, have countless examples of his unfailing thoughtfulness. He did these things quietly and consistently. He will be missed greatly.
In addition to Peggy, he is survived by his children, Kristine (Dave) Flood of Anthem, Ariz., Chad (Donna) Slaybaugh of Glendale, Ariz., Kelly (John) Richards of Hayden Lake, Idaho, Kim Kushner of Anthem, Ariz., Heidi (Jim) Buratto of Walla Walla, Ryan (Melissa) Slaybaugh of San Diego and RaeAnn Slaybaugh of Peoria, Ariz.; 11 beautiful grandchildren, whom he adored and to whom he was simply “Pa,” Mackenzie, Colin, John, Joey, Holly, Kenna, Jake, Mitchell, Mary Kaitlyn, Julia and Tyler.
He was preceded in passing by his mother, Eunice “Babe” and father, Cecil Slaybaugh; and brothers, Ed and Clem.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston, where he and Peggy were married in 1964 and where all their children were baptized and later attended school. His final resting place will be Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston, alongside several beloved family members who preceded him into Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.